Leicester to investigate alleged 'racist orgy'

Leicester City have launched an internal investigation after a video emerged online allegedly showing three players taking part in an orgy in Thailand during which a woman was racially abused.

In footage obtained by The Sunday Mirror and reportedly filmed on the club's post-season tour of Thailand, three men - alleged by the newspaper to be James Pearson, who is the son of manager Nigel Pearson, and fellow youngsters Tom Hopper and Adam Smith - are shown engaging in explicit acts.

In one clip, a racist comment directed towards one of the women involved in the video is also apparently audible.

Leicester boss Nigel Pearson is a patron of the charity Show Racism the Red Card, while the club has a Thai billionaire owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha - whose son Aiyawatt is also vice-chairman.

The club flew to Bangkok this week for a post-season excursion aimed at further growing Leicester's reputation in the Far East.

In a statement on their website on Sunday addressing the newspaper claims, Leicester said: "We take the conduct of our players at every level extremely seriously and will take appropriate action, if necessary, once the full facts of the situation have been established.

"Pending the outcome of an internal investigation, the club will make no further comment."