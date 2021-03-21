Leicester knock Man Utd out of FA Cup

Leicester City progressed to the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup following their 3-1 victory over Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made five changes from their win over AC Milan as Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw were rested whilst Marcus Rashford was missing through injury.

Meanwhile, Dean Henderson kept his place between the sticks in place of David De Gea, while Alex Telles, Nemanja Matic, Donny Van De Beek, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial made up the squad.

Harry Maguire had the first chance of the game in the 14th minute but looped his header straight down the throat of Kasper Schmeichel before Jamie Vardy drew a save out of Henderson, who palms his curling effort away from danger.

Leicester managed to take the lead in the 25th minute when Kelechi Iheanacho pounced on an error at the back after United tried to play the ball out from the back.

United then levelled matters in the 39th minute when Mason Greenwood latched out to a ball from Donny van de Beek before slotting his powerful effort home from 12 yards out.

The game went into the half time break with the scoreline level at 1-1 after Greenwood cancelled out Iheanacho's 25th minute opener.

Leicester restored their lead early in the second half as Youri Tielemans played an easy one-two around Matic before the Belgian continued his run towards the United box before drilling a very astute finish right into the bottom corner.

United had a chance to equalise in the 58th minute but Telles' spectacular from 30 yards sailed wide of goal as Schmeichel watched it past the post before Vardy failed to bypass Henderson with 12 yards out in a one-on-one situation.

Solskjaer opted to bring on four substitutions in the 65th minute as Fernandes, Cavani, McTominay and Shaw came on to replace Van De Beek, Pogba, Matic and Telles, respectively.

The Tigers then extended their lead even further in the 79th minute when Marc Albrighton's free-kick found Iheanacho unmarked at the back post for the Nigerian to nod the ball home.

Fernandes had a chance to reduce the deficit in the 87th minute but Schmeichel did enough to tip his free kick over the crossbar.

Leicester managed to hold off Man Utd until the final whistle to book their place in the semi-final of the competition.