Leicester must move on from Liverpool loss - Ranieri

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has urged his players to put the Boxing Day's loss against Liverpool out of their minds as they prepare to take on Manchester City on Tuesday.

Despite defeat at Anfield, Ranieri's men remain on top of the Premier League table thanks to Arsenal's slip-up against Southampton.

However, the Italian manager warned that would not be the case for long if his side cannot recover its winning form.

"It is in our mind, we have to recover," he said.

"It is a question of forgetting this result, of accepting it and moving on.

"We knew we had to lose eventually, so we must forget. It is how we react mentally now."

Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez were both substituted at Anfield despite Leicester being 1-0 down as the star duo finally showed signs of fatigue, but Ranieri remains steadfast in his belief that the club has enough depth to continue its title tilt.

"I don’t think we are tired. We were nervous at the beginning and only played when we went a goal down," Ranieri said.

"I have been asked many times will I make signings, ‘in the window, what’s happening?’ Nothing! We have a very good team and an incredible spirit.

"They are friendly together; they are close to each other. That is fantastic, and if we take one, two, three players and wreck the dressing room? No. The team is fantastic.

"We work hard for each other and we are not tired. We didn’t play against Liverpool until it is too late, but we can’t be criticised for our effort. We worked very hard."