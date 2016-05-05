Leicester players 'love each other' - vice-chairman Srivaddhanaprabha

Leicester City's players "love each other", vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha believes, as he tries to explain the club's remarkable Premier League triumph.

Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Monday handed Leicester the title and Srivaddhanaprabha believes team spirit is at the heart of the unbelievable success enjoyed by Claudio Ranieri's side this season.

"There is no special secret, but the team spirit is so great," he told BBC Sport. "They fight for each other and try to cover the mistakes for each other.

"They never stop and they kept believing. They are a special group of players and love each other.

"When we bought the club, we said we love football and we will try everything to make the club successful.

"If you asked if I believed: can we win the league? Maybe not realistically. My father said he wanted the team to be in the Champions League one day, and we set the plan with all the staff."

Srivaddhanaprabha added that Leicester's unlikely achievement – they were 5,000-1 to win the league at the start of the season – will provide "inspiration for the whole world".

"Is it a miracle? It is," he said. "It is inspirational and people talk about it.

"We set the standard of the sport and inspiration for the whole world.

"It is not just for the sport, it is life. If people use Leicester as the standard now, if they fight, they try - then they can achieve one day. Everything has to be right as well.

"It is a miracle for the city, it is a miracle for the players, but we have a job to do. They worked hard to be in this position. It is not just lucky.

"All the middle clubs in the league will try now as they are inspired by Leicester. They will believe so it will be more difficult for the big clubs and for Leicester to try again."