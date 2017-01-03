Leicester reach agreement for Ndidi transfer

Leicester City have reached an agreement with Genk for the transfer of Wilfred Ndidi, subject to a work permit being granted.

The Premier League champions confirmed that the midfielder has agreed personal terms on a five-and-a-half year deal that runs until June 2022.

Ndidi has already undergone his medical at the King Power Stadium and Leicester expect the formalities of his transfer to be completed later this week.

The 20-year-old has spent the past two seasons in the Belgian Pro League after joining Genk on his 18th birthday and helped the club finish top of Group F in the Europa League this season.

Since selling N'Golo Kante to Chelsea in July, Leicester have lacked the bite the France midfielder provided in their remarkable title-winning season.

Manager Claudio Ranieri will hope Ndidi's arrival changes that, the defensive midfielder having impressed since his move from centre-back in 2015-16.

The Nigeria international quickly established himself as an integral player for Genk, encouraging clubs from across Europe to take note, but it is Leicester who have won the race for his signature.