Leicester star Mahrez not a target for Arsenal - Wenger

Arsene Wenger has rejected suggestions Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez is a close-season transfer target.

Mahrez's 16 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League this season have put Leicester in prime position to secure a famous title triumph.

The Algeria international has been shortlisted for the PFA Player of the Year award and reports by the Sun this week suggested Wenger was keen to sign Mahrez.

But speaking ahead of his team's Premier League match with West Brom, Wenger scotched the rumours

"No [the Mahrez rumour is not true] and even if it was I wouldn't speak about that at this stage of the season," he said.

"It would be disrespectful to Leicester but that is not the case."

Two attacking talents currently under Wenger's management, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, are in on-going negotiations with Arsenal over contract extensions and the Frenchman is relaxed about the situation.

"You know that these two players have two years to go on their contracts at the end of the season so that is why we are not in a hurry," he explained.

"We are talking and the players are very keen to stay."