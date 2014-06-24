Leicester striker Wood relishing Everton opener

The New Zealand international was part of the squad that earned promotion to the top flight last season and he cannot wait to test himself against a side that finished fifth last season.

Leicester will meet Everton in Thailand next month as part of their pre-season preparations, but it is the league clash at the King Power Stadium that Wood is most excited about.

"We're all looking forward to going over to Thailand for another few days and cracking on with the games against Everton to see what they're about," he told the club's official website.

"I don't think it will be exactly the same as what it will be like on the opening day of the season, but it'll help us get ready for that.

"The first game of the season is going to be massive. Hopefully it'll be a sell-out along with all the home games, and I hope we can prepare well enough over pre-season, get the boys right and make sure we're ready for Everton on opening day.

"The atmosphere is what makes a game, and we want to give the supporters something to cheer about by winning football matches, that's our job.

"When we see just how many season tickets have been sold and hear talk of sell-out crowds at King Power Stadium, it spurs us on even more to do well for our fans in every game. They're fantastic in every game and it really gives us that extra kick."