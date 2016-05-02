Leicester success a 'good omen' for Selby

Mark Selby believes Leicester City's league-winning exploits are a "good omen" after he completed another snooker-football double for the city.

Leicester fan Selby fought off a Ding Junhui comeback to triumph 18-14 and become just the sixth player to win multiple World Snooker Championship titles at the Crucible.

Meanwhile, Chelsea were busy cancelling out Tottenham's 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge to earn a 2-2 draw that cemented Leicester's maiden Premier League crown.

Selby's first world title in 2014 came as Leicester won promotion to the top flight and the 32-year-old hopes the trend continues.

"I don't know which is more of a shock, me winning it twice or Leicester becoming Premier League champions," he joked.

"It must be a good omen. Hopefully in another two years they'll win the Premier League again and I can come back and win it again."

But Selby insists he was not aware of events at Stamford Bridge until after he had clinched victory.

"I didn't know," he added. "Not until after when one of the guys who was sat just to the left of where I was sitting - a guy called Brian Wright from Coventry, one of my friends - after I got back to my seat, after I'd won, he said to me it was 2-2 and Leicester are champions.

"That was the only time I knew. I sort of knew going out there that the game was kicking off but I tried not to think about it too much, I didn't want it to distract from what I had to do in hand."

Asked whether it was the best day of his life, Selby commented: "I'd be lying if I said it wasn't.

"You don't become world champion every day. To win it once was great, to win it two times is a dream come true."