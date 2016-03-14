Leicester triumph would be most unlikely in team sport history - Lineker

Leicester City winning the Premier League would go down as one of the best moments in team sport history, according to Gary Lineker.

Leicester have defied all odds this season, with many predicting their unexpected title challenge to crash months ago.

However, Claudio Ranieri's men sit two points above second-placed Tottenham and can restore their five-point advantage with victory over Newcastle United on Monday.

If they go on and lift the league title at the end of the season, former Leicester forward Lineker believes it would be one of the most unlikely achievements in sporting history.

"What we are witnessing, should Leicester go on to win the title, is quite possibly the most unlikely triumph in the history of team sport," he wrote in the Guardian.

"It could all fall apart in the home stretch. This most unreal of dreams could turn into a miserable reality. I hope not.

"Something extraordinary is happening in the world of football. Something that defies logic. Something truly magical. They are on the edge of sporting immortality."