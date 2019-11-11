Leif Davis agrees new three-and-a-half year deal with Leeds

Leeds defender Leif Davis has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract with the club.

Davis, 19, has made three Sky Bet Championship appearances off the bench for Leeds this season, his latest in Saturday’s home win against Blackburn.

“The left-back has agreed a new three-and-a-half year deal, committing his future at Elland Road until the summer of 2023,” Leeds said.

Davis joined the club from League Two side Morecambe in 2018 and made five first-team appearances during the 2018/19 season.

Leeds team-mates Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Mateusz Klich and Kalvin Phillips have all extended their deals with the club in recent months.