Lemar focused on Monaco amid transfer rumours

Thomas Lemar insists he is fully focused on Ligue 1 title challengers Monaco despite being linked with a move to Atletico Madrid or Manchester City.

The midfielder marked his maiden call-up to the France squad with the second goal in a 3-0 victory at Lorient on Friday to keep his side top of the table.

Speculation has suggested Lemar could leave Monaco in January, with switches to LaLiga or the Premier League mooted, but the 21-year-old brushed off the transfer rumours.

"I do not think about everything," Lemar told Telefoot. "I'm focused on my football with Monaco.

"But if there are other opportunities that come to me, as was the case with the French national team, it makes me happy and I take everything there is to take."

France coach Didier Deschamps, who gave Lemar his international debut in a friendly draw against Ivory Coast on Tuesday, highlighted the midfielder's energy as being key to his game.

"This is a very good player," said Deschamps. "He has great speed and explosiveness.

"He is a small size, but also has a real electric battery. He likes to move between the lines and connect quickly. he knows what he wants and does everything to make it happen."