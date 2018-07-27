Lemar passes Atletico Madrid medical
Atletico Madrid have confirmed France international Thomas Lemar passed his medical tests that were conducted on Friday.
Thomas Lemar is free to start pre-season training with Atletico Madrid after completing his medical tests.
Atletico are reported to have paid €60million to bring Lemar to LaLiga from Monaco, where he won the Ligue 1 title in 2016-17.
Lemar underwent his medical tests in the Spanish capital on Friday and has now been given the all-clear to start training.
Atletico started their pre-season campaign with a penalty shootout win against Arsenal in the International Champions Cup in Singapore on Thursday.
Diego Simeone's side face ICC fixtures against Paris Saint-Germain and Inter, as well as friendlies with Stuttgart and Cagliari.
Atletico's first competitive match of the 2018-19 campaign will see them take on city rivals Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on August 15.
Check out how Thomas Lemar's medical went! He completed it at , which is under our players’ First Sports policy. Now he's ready to join our preseason!July 27, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.