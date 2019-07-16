Lennon and Ntcham clear the air over wantaway Celtic comments

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has cleared the air with Olivier Ntcham after the French midfielder appeared to express a desire to leave the club.

Lennon last week declared his dissatisfaction with an interview Ntcham gave to L’Equipe which appeared in Scotland following its translation.

Ntcham was quoted as being disappointed that a move to Porto did not materialise last summer and spoke of being flattered by speculation linking him with Marseille, while claiming Scottish football was not testing enough.

The France Under-21 international was back at Lennoxtown on Monday after being given extra time off following international exploits and has spoken with Lennon about the comments.

The Celtic boss said: “He was disappointed with the way it came across, that wasn’t his intention.

“We have had a nice chat, a private chat, and it’s not an issue now. He is back in the group and training and getting ready for the new season.”

Lennon expects Ntcham to be available for Celtic’s second European qualifier as he gets up to speed.

“It shouldn’t take long, he has only had a two-and-a-half or three-week break,” he added.

“He was playing in the Euro Under-21 Championship. It was his first day on Monday and he looked in reasonable condition.

“Obviously he has a bit of work to do but hopefully we will have him available for next week.”