Lennon hopes for renewed focus from title-chasing Hoops

Neil Lennon wants Celtic to regroup for Kilmarnock next week after their disjointed display at Easter Road on Sunday.

The Hoops’ performance in the goalless draw against Hibernian was not to the Northern Irishman’s satisfaction and he let it be known afterwards.

Celtic moved nine points ahead of Old Firm rivals Rangers with four games remaining.

However, the Parkhead men cannot clinch their eighth successive Ladbrokes Premiership title at home to Killie next Saturday lunchtime, although they will be crowned champions if Steven Gerrard’ s side slip up the following day against Aberdeen at Ibrox.

“I don’t think we need much preparation,” Lennon told Celtic TV.

“I think we just need to galvanise ourselves, win the game and take it from there and see what next week brings.

“It was the exact same thing as last year. We gave them all the warnings. We could have won the league there last year and we got beat 2-1 and we warned them about that.

“Complacency, or attitude, whatever it is, what I saw for the first 20, 25 minutes not becoming of a Celtic team so we had to have a word with them.

“We should be controlling the game better and we should have had more opportunities, particularly in the first half.

“It just looked like we weren’t ready for it. At times the decision-making could have been better.

“The last 25 minutes was more like us but I want more of that from start to finish.”

Scott Bain pointed out that Celtic kept another clean sheet but is looking to get back to winning ways against Killie.

The Scotland keeper told CelticTV: “We always go into games wanting to get three points.

“It will be another opportunity at home so we will fancy ourselves to take all three points there.

“It was another frustrating day. We created enough chances to win the game but the good thing is, if you are not going to win, don’t lose, so it is another positive that we kept a clean sheet.”