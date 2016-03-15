Lennon leaves Bolton by mutual consent

Neil Lennon has left Bolton Wanderers by mutual consent, the Championship strugglers have confirmed.

Bolton, who sit bottom of the Championship and 11 points from safety, were taken over by a consortium led by former striker Dean Holdsworth last Thursday, allaying fears of liquidation after the High Court issued a winding-up order on the club.

And a club statement released on Tuesday confirmed that Lennon has left the Macron Stadium.

"Bolton Wanderers can announce that the club have today, Tuesday 15 March, parted company with manager Neil Lennon by mutual consent," the statement read.

"All at Bolton Wanderers would like to thank Neil for his contributions during his time at the club.

"Academy manager Jimmy Phillips will take charge of the first team on an interim basis."

Former Celtic boss Lennon took the reins at Bolton in October 2014, and guided the club from the bottom of the Championship to an 18th-placed finish in his only full season in charge.