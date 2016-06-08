Lennon returns to Scotland to take charge at Hibernian

Hibernian have confirmed the appointment of Neil Lennon as their new manager on a two-year deal.

The Northern Irishman takes charge at Easter Road following the departure of Alan Stubbs, who guided Hibs to the Scottish Cup before leaving to take over at Championship side Rotherham.

Lennon has had plenty of success in Scottish football. He won the top-flight title five times during his stint as a player at Celtic, then returned to lead the club to the league three more times as a manager.

"As soon as Neil was identified as the outstanding candidate we were determined to bring him to Easter Road," Leeann Dempster, Hibernian's chief executive, said in a statement on the club's website.

"He has managed at a very high level, taking Celtic to the last 16 of the Champions League, and we were attracted by his ability to get the most out of players and his driven, winning mentality.

"On behalf of everyone at Hibernian FC we would like to extend a warm welcome to both Neil and [assistant manager] Garry [Parker]."