Lennon warns Celtic players to think twice before following Rodgers

Neil Lennon told Celtic players to think twice about possibly following Brendan Rodgers out of the door after returning to the Parkhead club as interim manager.

The former Hoops captain and boss is back in charge of the Scottish champions until the end of the season after his fellow Northern Irishman departed for Leicester on Tuesday.

Speculation will inevitably begin with regards which of the Celtic stars Rodgers may try to take south of the border.

However, Lennon, who played for the Hoops between 2000 and 2007 and managed the club between 2010 and 2014, capturing eight league titles, six Scottish Cups and two League Cups in total, said: “What I would say to the players, from my own experience, once you leave Celtic it is not the same.

“It is a very special club with a very special support.

“I know from my own experience and players you play with, once you leave the club there is a bit of a hole there.

“Something in your spirit that is not quite the same, it is magical what this club provides for players.”