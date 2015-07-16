Lens seeks upturn in form under Advocaat

New Sunderland forward Jeremain Lens believes Dick Advocaat is the man to get the best out of him after completing a move to the Stadium of Light.

Netherlands international Lens joined Sunderland on a four-year deal on Wednesday.

The transfer ends a two-year spell at Dynamo Kiev in which he won the Ukrainian Premier League once and the Cup on two occasions.

However, Lens scored only 16 goals in his time with Dynamo having previously enjoyed the best season of his career under Advocaat in 2012-13, netting 19 times, with 15 of those strikes coming in the Eredivisie.

And, speaking to Sunderland's official website, Lens - who also played for Advocaat at AZ - said: "It will be the third time [working with Advocaat], I have good periods with him, in PSV I reach my own record, 15 goals in the season, I hope I will do the same and score even more.

"The manager is a good manager, he tries to get the best out of the players. In my personal opinion he's a good coach for me because he can reach the qualities I have, he can make everything come out, I hope it will happen again.

"I'm fast, I can score goals, I can create chances, so I hope this season the supporters will see a lot of my qualities.

"I think it's a good club, it's a great step for me, playing in the Premier League. I followed this club, and I think it's a good club, good team, so I'm really happy to be here.

"I'm now 27, I play in the Dutch national team, I play a lot of European games and the Premier League for me is the main test, it will be really good to play some games here."