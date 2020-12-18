Leon Balogun ruled out of Rangers’ clash with Motherwell after head knock

Leon Balogun has been ruled out of Rangers’ clash with Motherwell at Ibrox on Saturday after sustaining a head knock in the shock defeat by St Mirren.

Striker Alfredo Morelos completes a two-game ban for his forearm smash on Mark Connolly while George Edmundson and Jordan Jones have two matches left on their Covid breach suspension.

Midfielder Ryan Jack is still out injured alongside long-term casualty Nikola Katic (both knee).

Motherwell will be without Christopher Long after the striker picked up a knock.

But Mark O’Hara has recovered from the injury that forced him off against St Mirren last weekend and Jordan White is back in the squad following a calf problem.

Jake Carroll (Achilles) is working towards a comeback while Charles Dunne (groin), Trevor Carson, Scott Fox and Liam Donnelly (all knee) are still missing.