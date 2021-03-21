Leopards deny Sundowns maximum points

Mamelodi Sundowns were left frustrated after playing out to a 1-1 draw against Black Leopards at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Brazilians made one change to their squad with Andile Jali coming in for Peter Shalulile, while Leopards made five changes as Rodney Ramagalela, Kenneth Nthatheni, Sibusiso Khumalo, Mumuni Abubakar and Jonas Mendes were named in the starting line up.

Sundowns got off to the perfect start and took the lead after 10 minutes as Mosa Lebusa arrived at the near post to head home a Lyle Lakay corner kick.

Themba Zwane should have made it 2-0 three minutes later but saw his effort saved by Jonas Mendes after going through on goal.

The home side came inches close from doubling their lead in the 34th minute but Zwane saw his effort crash against the woodwork, with Lebohang Maboe's follow up saved by Mendes.

Andile Jali had the final effort of the first half two minutes before the break but his volley sailed over the target.

Leopards were then forced to make a change in stoppage time after Sibusiso Khumalo was stretchered off after suffering an injury as the game went into the half time break.

Sundowns picked up where they left off in the first half and produced two attempts on target in the space of four minute but Mendes did well to save Zwane and Lebusa's efforts.

Maboe had a chance to extend their lead in the 54th minute when he lined up a shot from the edge of the area, but his curling effort sailed just wide of the post.

The home side then made five changes within the space of 10 minutes as Zwane, Mkhulise, Maboe, Sirino and Coetzee was taken off and replaced by Khuliso Mudau, Promise Mkhuma, Keletso Makgalwa, Haashim Domingo and Aubrey Modiba, respectively.

Leopards then levelled matters in the 79th minute when Roderick Kabwe found the back of the net with a cheeky finish.

Both teams pressed forward in search of the winning goal in the closing stages of the game but they were forced to settle for a point each.