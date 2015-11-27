Levante 0 Real Betis 1: Castro sends Mel's side into top half

Real Betis moved into the top half of La Liga following a 1-0 victory at Levante, with Ruben Castro scoring his eighth goal of the season.

Pepe Mel's side took just four minutes to break the deadlock, Ruben Castro bending a fine finish into the bottom corner after brilliant link-up play with Joaquin.

Levante should have been level inside 10 minutes, but after Verza's chip came back off the post, Deyverson smashed the follow-up against the crossbar.

The Brazilian was thwarted by the woodwork once again 10 minutes after the restart as Rubi's side stepped up the pressure.

Betis were reduced to 10 men with 11 minutes remaining when Heiko Westermann was shown a second yellow card, while Juanfran was dismissed from the bench for the hosts.

They were unable to find an equaliser which would have lifted them out of the relegation zone, but Betis temporarily rise to ninth.