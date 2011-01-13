Levante loan Arsenal striker Wellington

"There is no option to buy him. Arsenal want the player to develop," Levante sports director Manolo Salvador said on the club website.

"According to Arsene Wenger his opportunities would be limited at Arsenal because of Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri. They didn't give us the option to buy him because they believe in the player.

"The only possibility we might have is that if we maintain our top-flight status, we may be able to extend the loan."

Wellington agreed a deal to join Arsenal from Fluminense in December 2009 with the move to Emirates Stadium to take place once he turned 18 in January 2011.