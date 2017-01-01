Level with Henry, behind Shearer - Kane's first 100 games in Opta numbers

Harry Kane celebrated his 100th Premier League appearance in style on Sunday, scoring twice in Tottenham's 4-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road.

That took Kane's top-flight total to 59 goals from his century of outings, a strike-rate of better than one every two games.

Only seven players in the Premier League era have scored more goals than the England striker in their first 100 games.

Kane's 59 puts him level with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry in eighth position on the list, compiled with Opta data.

In-form Kane, who now has 10 goals from his last 11 top-flight matches, is the only Tottenham player to make the top 10.

However, he has registered 20 fewer strikes than the most prolific striker on the list, Alan Shearer.

Shearer's 79 goals in his first 100 games put him well clear of closest challengers Ruud van Nistelrooy (68) and Sergio Aguero (64).

Andy Cole, Fernando Torres (both 63), Robbie Fowler and Luis Suarez (both 62) are the only other stars to strike more times than Kane over the same period.

The top 10 Premier League goalscorers after 100 appearances:

79 – Alan Shearer

68 – Ruud van Nistelrooy

64 – Sergio Aguero

63 – Andy Cole

63 – Fernando Torres

62 – Robbie Fowler

62 – Luis Suarez

59 – Thierry Henry

59 – Harry Kane

56 – Ian Wright