Leverkusen announce Yurchenko capture

The 20-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee, signing a two-year contract, with the club holding the option to extend the deal.

Yurchenko is capped at youth level for Ukraine, and Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller was delighted with the signing.

"In Vladlen Yurchenko we have signed another talented player ready to take the next big step in his career," Voller told the club's official website.

"This transfer fits in perfectly with our philosophy of giving promising young players the chance to show what they can do at the top of the game perhaps earlier than other clubs."

Yurchenko is Leverkusen's sixth major close-season signing, joining the likes of Josip Drmic, Wendell and Roma loanee Tin Jedvaj.