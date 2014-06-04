Leverkusen confirm Liverpool bid for Can

The 20-year-old has been widely linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks and Schade told the German press on Wednesday that a bid has now been lodged from Anfield.

Leverkusen are keen to hold onto their star youngster but after impressing during the last Bundesliga campaign, interest in the player from around Europe has grown.

"Until Tuesday, it was a rumour (about a bid)," Schade told Bild. "Now I can confirm that an official offer from Liverpool has been received by mail."

Can, who only arrived from Bayern Munich last season, is reported to have a €12 million (£9.75m) release clause in his current contract at the BayArena.

Anfield boss Brendan Rodgers has already made one signing in the close-season with the purchase of England striker Rickie Lambert from Southampton.