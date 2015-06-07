Leverkusen seal full Papadopoulos deal

Kyriakos Papadopoulos has joined Bayer Leverkusen on a full transfer from Schalke after spending the 2014-15 campaign on loan at the BayArena.

Papadopoulos was limited to just 14 Bundesliga appearances last term after suffering two shoulder injuries during the season, but Leverkusen have tied him to a five-year deal nevertheless.

"I am very pleased that it worked [out]," Papadopoulos told Leverkusen's official website. "Last season I had a fantastic time in Leverkusen despite my two shoulder injuries.

"The club has great confidence in me and is firmly committed to me. I'm grateful for that. I look forward to my future in this great team."

Leverkusen finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season, ensuring a spot in the play-off round of the UEFA Champions League.