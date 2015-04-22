Leverkusen suffer Castro injury blow

Castro has made 20 Bundesliga appearances for Leverkusen this season, but will play no part in their final five games after sustaining a torn medial meniscus.

The club have confirmed that Castro will go under the knife and Roger Schmidt will be unable to call on the 27-year-old as his side battle to secure a top three finish which would ensure they automatically qualify for the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The long-serving Castro has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich at the end of the season.