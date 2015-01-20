Leverkusen take Jedvaj on permanent deal

Bayer Leverkusen have announced the signature of Crotia international Tin Jedvaj from Roma for an undisclosed fee.

The defender joined the Bundesliga outfit on a two-year loan during the close-season, which included an option to buy before the end of the 2015-16 campaign.

And Leverkusen have seen fit to snap up Jedvaj at the first opportunity, tying the 19-year-old down to a five-and-a-half-year contract.

"I'm happy," said Jedvaj, who has made 14 appearances in the German top flight this term, scoring two goals. "Bayer 04 are the best option for me and good for my development. I really want to get stuck in at Leverkusen."

Leverkusen CEO Michael Schade added: "We're very happy to secure the signing of a long-term deal with Tin Jedvaj after fair and amicable negotiations with AS Roma. He has made outstanding progress over the past few months.

"Bayer 04 have again demonstrated the commitment to build on young and talented players in the future.

"He will be a key member of our squad over the coming years."

Sporting director Rudi Voller also spoke highly of the former Dinamo Zagreb man.

"Tin Jedvaj has great potential and has consistently shown that in the few months he's been at Bayer 04," he said. "His versatility will certainly pay off for us. So we decided to sign Tin straight away."