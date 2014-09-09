Leverkusen's Brandt facing injury layoff

The Bundesliga club have revealed that the teenage midfielder faces "a few weeks" on the sidelines as a result of the injury, which he sustained on Monday.

Leverkusen also lost captain Simon Rolfes to an ankle injury in their Bundesliga victory over Hertha Berlin last time out.

Unlike Rolfes, Brandt will not require surgery but his absence is another blow for coach Roger Schmidt - whose side have won their first two Bundesliga games.

Brandt scored Leverkusen's third goal in the 4-2 win over Hertha after coming off the bench.