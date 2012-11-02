Leverkusen's Toprak to play with broken nose

Bayer Leverkusen defender Omer Toprak is fit to face Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday despite breaking his nose in their 3-2 German cup second round win over Arminia Bielefeld in midweek, coach Sami Hyypia said.

"I have played a few times with a broken nose," said Hyypia.

Fellow defender Daniel Schwaab, however, has been ruled out after tearing an ankle ligament in the same game while Philipp Wollscheid, who has been ill, could also be out after missing both their Cup game and Thursday's training.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in 10 straight games in all competitions and have climbed up to fifth in the Bundesliga having not lost a league game since September.

Fortuna Dusseldorf striker Andriy Voronin hinted his stay at the promoted club could be short-lived after he was left out of the squad for their 1-0 German Cup victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach.

"It seems I do not fit in this team," the 33-year-old said.

Asked whether he would be playing against Leverkusen he told Bild newspaper: "I am not thinking about that."

Fortuna coach Norbert Meier had told reporters: "If a player is not giving everything then you sometimes have to act."



Hamburg SV's attacking midfielder Ivo Ilicevic is nursing a muscle problem and will miss the North-South derby with Bayern Munich on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Croatia international trained on Thursday but will not be fit in time for the game, the club said.

Hamburg have won three of their last four league games to lift themselves up to seventh.