Leverkusen's Volland out until 2017

Bayer Leverkusen will be without forward Kevin Volland for the remainder of 2016 due to a thigh injury

The 24-year-old, who joined Leverkusen in a club-record switch from Hoffenheim before the start of the season, suffered "a complex torn thigh muscle in training" according to the Bundesliga club, which will result in an eight-week absence.

Volland must now target the German top-flight's return from its mid-season break on January 22 and he said: "Of course this does not help but I won't hang my head low.

"I'm going to concentrate on my rehabilitation and do everything I can to get fit quickly."

"I won't hang my head low..." - on his injury December 1, 2016

Germany international Volland has scored three times in 15 appearances across all competitions for Leverkusen this season, including the opening goal in a 1-1 draw at CSKA Moscow that secured their progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

He earned a recall to Joachim Low's national side in October and netted his maiden Germany goal in the 8-0 World Cup Qualifying romp over San Marino earlier this month.