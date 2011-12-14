Levy: Modric and Bale going nowhere

Modric was continuously linked with a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea over the summer, while interest for Bale is reportedly high in Spain and Italy.

The vultures are expected to circle the pair with the transfer window set to reopen in a little over two weeks' time.

However, the Spurs supremo has ruled out the sale of any of the clubs ‘main players’ saying: "We have a great squad with exceptional talent and none of the main players will be leaving in January."

Spurs suffered their first loss in 12 league games following the 2-1 defeat to Stoke City on Sunday, with former Tottenham midfielder Matthew Etherington bagging a brace at the Britannia stadium.

And with the North London giants currently sitting in fourth place, seven points adrift of league leaders Manchester City, Levy has pointed to the rearranged home fixture against Everton as a 'must-win' match if they are to remain in the hunt for title glory.

"I hope we have a great season and that we can finish in the top four or, who knows, maybe even higher. We want first place," added Levy.

"I spoke to Harry and told him not to be too despondent, because if we win our game in hand against Everton, we could be only four points behind Manchester City."



