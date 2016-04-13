Lewandowski in car accident days before Benfica clash

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski was involved in a car accident just days before his team's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Benfica.

Lewandowski, 27, started on the bench as Bayern played out a 2-2 draw in Lisbon on Wednesday to complete a 3-2 aggregate victory and reach the semi-finals.

However, Bayern say his car accident, which reportedly happened on Sunday, had nothing to do with that decision.

Bayern sporting director Matthias Sammer confirmed the incident, telling Sky: "I did not know Lewandowski would start from the bench.

"Accidents happen to a lot of people, but you only rarely see prominent footballers involved. He is doing alright. These kinds of things happen.

"It was a minor accident. These things happen, but it did not have any influence on [Pep] Guardiola’s decision."

Bayern's draw against Benfica came after Raul Jimenez put the hosts ahead on the night, only for Arturo Vidal to equalise.

Thomas Muller and Talisca traded second-half goals as Bayern moved into the last four for the fifth year in succession.

Sammer was full of praise for Vidal, the Chile international having scored in both legs of the tie.

"He came here after the Copa America with no preparation with the team," he said.

"He was good in the first half of the season and now he is in much better shape. He is there for us now.

"He had already two yellow cards but played very responsibly."