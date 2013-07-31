Lewandowski 'cheated' by Dortmund hierarchy

The Poland international looked set to join Dortmund's Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich this close-season, with his contract set to expire in a year's time.

However, it now appears as though Lewandowski will remain at Signal Iduna Park, something which he says was not the plan agreed with Dortmund chiefs.

"If someone says something, he should keep his word. I'm not saying it's only about the transfer, but other things we have discussed with management and that has not materialised," Lewandowski told Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

"It turns out that words spoken straight into my eyes were untrue."

Since joining Dortmund in 2010 from Lech Poznan, he has scored 74 times, including an impressive four-goal haul against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals last season.

Lewandowski also featured in the DFL Super Cup win over Bayern on Sunday but believes his ill feeling towards Dortmund's hierarchy will remain.

"No matter how hard I will train and what I will do, the feeling that I've been cheated will still be there," he continued.

Dortmund get their Bundesliga campaign under way on August 10 against Augsburg at the SGL Arena.