Lewandowski desperate to hit 30-goal Bundesliga mark

Robert Lewandowski says he has a goal saved for the final day of the Bundesliga season as he aims to reach the 30-goal mark for 2015-16.

The Poland international has struck 29 times in the league this season to help Bayern Munich to a fourth successive Bundesliga title.

Not since Dieter Muller in 1976-77 has a player reached the 30-goal milestone, when the Cologne forward scored 34 times despite their fifth-place finish.

But Lewandowski is confident he can reach 30 goals when Bayern host Hannover on Saturday as he looks to clinch the Torjagerkanone, the trophy for the league's top scorer.

"I hope I score another goal, I have one for the final day," the 27-year-old told Bundesliga.com.

"Then I will have 30 [goals] and hopefully three points after a really good performance.

"The whole team putting in a great performance would be a great way to end.

"That would be another reason to celebrate the fourth title in a row for us, something that no one has ever done before."

Lewandowski holds a four-goal advantage over Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heading into the final round.

On the Gabon international's form, Lewandowski said: "His 18 goals in 17 games in the first round were really strong. In winter I thought, hmmm three goals behind, which is really difficult. Now I have to give more in the second half.

"When I saw that he again scored a goal that increased my motivation to get to his target. Now I have 29!"