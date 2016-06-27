Lewandowski does not faze Fonte

Jose Fonte is not fazed about the possibility of going up against Robert Lewandowski when Portugal face Poland in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals.

Portugal won their first match of the tournament in the last 16 but required extra time to see off Croatia courtesy of a Ricardo Quaresma header.

Poland secured their place on penalties against Switzerland, with Lewandowski hitting the back of the net for the first time in France during the shoot-out.

And Fonte, who made his first appearance of the competition in the win against Croatia, is confident he will be able to handle the Bayern Munich striker if selected by Fernando Santos.

"He is a player of enormous quality, but we have a good staff who work hard and give us all the information," said the Southampton defender.

"We have to be at our best level. I play in a competitive league, with strikers of great quality and Lewandowski is another.

"He has a lot of quality and we have to pay attention."

Portugal are yet to show their best form in France and Fonte is predicting another tough game against Poland in Marseille on Thursday.

"It will be a difficult game against Poland," he continued. "If they have reached the quarter-final it is because they have quality.

"They have proved this. It will be difficult, but we are prepared.

"Now it is important to recover, rest well and follow our recuperation plan. There are only a few days and many games."