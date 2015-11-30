Lewandowski: Less pressure on me than Aubameyang

Robert Lewandowski suggests he is under less pressure than Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score regularly because his Bayern Munich team-mates are more clinical.

After 14 Bundesliga matches this term, the Poland international has scored 14 goals while his former Dortmund team-mate has hit 17.

But the Bayern striker - who was recognised with four Guiness World Records following his five-goal haul in nine minutes against Wolfsburg earlier this season - thinks the Gabonese may be under more pressure to maintain his prolific start to the campaign than he is because Dortmund have fewer goalscorers.

"Aubameyang has already scored 17 goals, but it's sometimes one game where everything can change," Lewandowski said.

"At Bayern we have many more offensive players who can score goals, so I have no pressure to score a lot.

"At the moment it is too early to tell how many goals you need [to be top scorer] - 14 or 17 are too few. I think you have to double that if you want to be the top scorer."

Lewandowski hailed his link-up with Thomas Muller – the third-highest scorer in the Bundesliga this season with 13 to his name – and hopes to play alongside him in attack with greater frequency.

"If we play together, we work together very well on the pitch and I like playing with him very much. If I play with him I can close my eyes and pass the ball to him," he added.

"If I play in the centre and five or six defenders try to get the ball from me, I know that Thomas gets in the right positions and I can pass the ball to him.

"And if he has the ball, I have more space on the pitch because the defenders attack him.

"If we play together as a duo we could score more goals. I would be very pleased with that."