Lewandowski nets four-minute hat-trick in Poland win

Robert Lewandowski scored a last-gasp four-minute hat-trick to give Poland a 4-0 win over Georgia in Euro 2016 qualifying on Saturday.

The hosts were leading 1-0 in Warsaw heading in to the 89th minute, thanks to Arkadiusz's Milik's 62nd-minute strike, before Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski added gloss to the scoreline with his late flurry.

Lewandowski made it 2-0 as he smashed a shot beyond Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Loria after being played in by Milik.

The former Borussia Dortmund man scored his 25th goal in a Poland shirt with a header from Jakub Błaszczykowski's looping right-wing cross and then netted his 26th as he slid home a fourth from another Milik pass.

That was enough to take him to the top of the Euro 2016 qualifying goalscoring charts, with seven in total so far in the campaign.

Poland sit top of Group D, ahead of Germany and Scotland.