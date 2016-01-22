Lewandowski relieved after Bayern recovery

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski was relieved to see his side recover after "falling asleep" in the 2-1 Bundesliga win over Hamburg.

The 27-year-old scored both goals for Pep Guardiola's men on Friday, netting with a first-half penalty and an instinctive finish after the break to reach a half-century of strikes for the club.

The win, which extends Bayern's lead at the top of the Bundesliga to 11 points over Borussia Dortmund, only came after a Xabi Alonso own goal had caused a few nervous moments the visitors.

"In the first half we had everything under control, but when Hamburg got the free-kick we have fallen asleep a bit," he told the club's official website.

"Luckily we still won. We realise that we still need a bit of time after the winter break and it was important that we won the first three points in the new year."

Lewandowski's strike partner Thomas Muller had a hand in both goals, winning the spot-kick before it was his shot that was prodded home by the Poland international.

The World Cup winner echoed Lewandowski's sentiments that the team remains a work in progress after the mid-season break.

Muller said: "We realised that when you play here nothing is given easily. HSV have already made it difficult for a number of other teams.

"We know that we are not yet at our top level but I am satisfied. We want to raise our level game after game."

Bayern are not back in action until they face Hoffenheim at home next Sunday.