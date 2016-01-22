Lewandowski relieved after Bayern recovery
Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller admit Bayern Munich were short of their best in Friday's narrow win over Hamburg.
Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski was relieved to see his side recover after "falling asleep" in the 2-1 Bundesliga win over Hamburg.
The 27-year-old scored both goals for Pep Guardiola's men on Friday, netting with a first-half penalty and an instinctive finish after the break to reach a half-century of strikes for the club.
The win, which extends Bayern's lead at the top of the Bundesliga to 11 points over Borussia Dortmund, only came after a Xabi Alonso own goal had caused a few nervous moments the visitors.
"In the first half we had everything under control, but when Hamburg got the free-kick we have fallen asleep a bit," he told the club's official website.
"Luckily we still won. We realise that we still need a bit of time after the winter break and it was important that we won the first three points in the new year."
Lewandowski's strike partner Thomas Muller had a hand in both goals, winning the spot-kick before it was his shot that was prodded home by the Poland international.
The World Cup winner echoed Lewandowski's sentiments that the team remains a work in progress after the mid-season break.
Muller said: "We realised that when you play here nothing is given easily. HSV have already made it difficult for a number of other teams.
"We know that we are not yet at our top level but I am satisfied. We want to raise our level game after game."
Bayern are not back in action until they face Hoffenheim at home next Sunday.
