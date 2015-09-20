Lewandowski resumes Bayern training

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola has received some positive news from the treatment table in the build-up to Tuesday's Bundesliga match versus Wolfsburg as Robert Lewandowski has resumed regular training.

The Poland international picked up an ankle injury in last week's 3-0 Champions League win over Olympiacos and consequently missed Saturday's 3-0 Bundesliga victory versus Darmstadt.

Lewandowski is in line to make his comeback against Wolfsburg, though, with Bayern confirming he returned to squad training on Sunday.

"Bayern will probably be able to call on Robert Lewandowski for Tuesday evening's top Bundesliga clash with Wolfsburg," read a statement on the club's official website.

"The Pole missed Saturday's Darmstadt trip with an ankle injury sustained in the midweek Champions League meeting with Olympiacos, but resumed the team training programme on Sunday."

The 27-year-old has been a key figure for Bayern in the opening stages of the 2015-16 campaign, scoring three goals in four Bundesliga appearances.

Champions Bayern top the table with 15 points from five games, while Wolfsburg sit third with 11 points.