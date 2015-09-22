Lewandowski revels in 'incredible' five-goal cameo

Robert Lewandowski admits it was an "incredible" feeling to score five goals in just nine second-half minutes as Bayern Munich thrashed Wolfsburg 5-1.

Daniel Caligiuri had put Dieter Hecking's side ahead at half-time, prompting Pep Guardiola to introduce Lewandowski to lift the champions' lifeless performance.

And the Poland international did just that, bagging a hat-trick in four minutes before adding a fourth from close range and a sensational volley from the edge of the area for a fifth - all within 15 minutes of the restart.

"I am very satisfied, that was incredible," he told Sky. "I just wanted to shoot, I didn't really think what will happen afterwards.

"Having been one down, we knew that we must improve and score twice at least. But five goals, that's incredible."

Lewandowski's was the fastest hat-trick in Bundesliga history and also the first time a substitute had scored five in the German top flight, and the 28-year-old admits he was shocked when he looked at the scoreboard.

"I don't know how fast it was, but it was fast," he added. "But when you're on the pitch, you're just focused on football. After the fourth I looked at the scoreboard, it was the 60th minute and I only thought: 'Ooh'.

"Guardiola didn't need to say anything, I know what I have to do on the pitch. But it was only one game, we have to win the next games as well. We are Bayern Munich."

Lewandowski was immediately asked to compare the game to Borussia Dortmund's 4-1 thrashing of Real Madrid in the 2013 Champions League semi-final, in which he scored four.

"It was a very important game. That was a very big event in my life," he said. "Now five goals, that is a great night for me. But there are many games to go, and it won't be that easy to score in every game."

Wolfsburg midfielder Maximilian Arnold, however, could only rue the defensive collapse from his side in the early part of the second half.

"We can't explain that, five goals in nine minutes," said the 21-year-old. "There is no reason to talk about, it's just s***."​