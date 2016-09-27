Lewandowski urges Bayern to learn from Atletico defeat

Robert Lewandowski has told Bayern Munich to try a different approach when they take on Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Diego Simeone's side sealed a 1-0 victory at the Vicente Calderon in the Champions League semi-finals last season, before a 2-1 defeat in the return leg meant Atletico went through to the final on away goals.

Lewandowski acknowledges the strength of Atleti's defence but says Bayern must show they have learned from last season's disappointment if they are to make it two wins from two in Group D.

"They always have a good defence and are very compact," said the striker, speaking to the media before Bayern's flight to Madrid.

"When they score one goal, they know that they can win the game because of their defence.

"We must play differently to the last time in Madrid, and I hope we will do it better. They are always a good opponent and we must try to score a goal."

Thomas Muller is confident that keeping the intensity high and reducing the number of errors can ensure a ninth win in nine matches under head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"Everybody who knows something about football knows that Atletico only allow a few goals," said the Germany international.

"They are very efficient. They have very good strikers and they can score out of complicated situations because they have a very high level.

"We must be sure that we make no mistakes. But we don't have to do something special. We need intensity, and not too many mistakes. The difference between the Champions League and the Bundesliga is that they punish your mistakes."