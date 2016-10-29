Lewandowski urges patience over Bayern contract talks

Robert Lewandowski has called for patience over his contract negotiations at Bayern Munich but suggested an agreement could be announced "sooner rather than later".

The 28-year-old Polish striker's deal runs until June 2019, but the club are believed to be keen to tie him down for an additional two years.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed on Thursday talks had opened between club and player and the Bayern chairman is optimistic of securing a positive outcome.

Lewandowski scored twice in Bayern's 3-1 victory over Augsburg on Saturday, ending a run of five Bundesliga games without a goal.

When asked about the status of his contract talks after the game, Lewandowski confirmed he is yet to put pen to paper.

"One has to be a little more patient," he told TZ.

"No, I have not signed yet, but there will soon be an official communication about the solution, sooner rather than later."

The club also reportedly plan to hold contract talks with Arjen Robben, who is in the last year of his deal with Bayern. The 32-year-old Dutch winger, who struggled with injury for much of last season, scored Bayern's second goal against Augsburg.

Rummenigge, though, was cryptic on the status of those negotiations.

"Do not worry, next season will have a great squad," he told TZ after the game.