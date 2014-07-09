Lewandowski willing to adapt for Bayern

The Poland striker was unveiled at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, having completed a Bosman transfer from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski, who scored 103 goals across his four seasons leading the line at Dortmund.

However, Bayern boss Guardiola, who guided Bayern to a league and cup double last season, is noted for often deploying a deep-lying forward in a 'false nine' position.

And Lewandowski insists he is more than happy to play any role to help the team meet their expectations.

"New players need time to adapt, but I don't think it'll be a big problem meeting Pep's expectations," he said.

"I'm a striker, but I've played in the hole before. The modern striker needs to link up with his team and defend."

During his time at Dortmund, Lewandowski collected two Bundesliga titles and a DFB-Pokal winner's medal.

However, the 25-year-old felt the time was right to make the switch and he is well aware of the challenges that come with playing for one of the biggest teams in world football.

"I learned a lot during my time at Borussia Dortmund, but I felt it was the right time to move on," he added. "I joined Bayern because I knew I could improve as a player here. They're a top club.

"I know what it means to be at Bayern. Every season we're expected to win trophies and I believe we will. I've only been here a few days, but I already feel at home."

Bayern sporting director Matthias Sammer revealed that winger Franck Ribery is to resume training on July 15.

The France international was ruled out of the FIFA World Cup with a back injury, but is set to begin his preparations ahead of the new campaign next week.

Sammer also stated that midfielder Thiago Alcantara is making good progress in his recovery from a knee ligament injury.