Lewandowski's five-goal haul recognised for four records

Robert Lewandowski's five-goal haul in nine minutes in Bayern Munich's victory over Wolfsburg this season has earned him four world records.

The striker entered the Bundesliga match in September at half-time with his team trailing 1-0 and began his mesmerising spell with the equaliser in the 51st minute, completing his remarkable goal glut by the hour mark.

Lewandowski now holds the record for the fastest Bundesliga hat-trick, the quickest four goals in a Bundesliga match, the fastest five goals in a Bungesliga fixture and most goals scored by a substitute in a Bundesliga contest..

Upon receiving the awards from Guinenss World Records, Lewandowski said: "When you are a young player I never dared to dream about something like this, to score five goals in nine minutes. But it happened. I did it.

"I don't know if anybody else will be able to repeat this. I never thought about it, but I did it. Everything has to come together; timing, luck, fitness, form and the match itself.

"Of course I would like it if this was never to be repeated again. In this moment I am just happy that these four records belong to me now."

The Pole has scored 14 top-flight goals this season to help champions Bayern to the summit, unbeaten in 14 league matches.