Leyton Orient and Port Vale hit with FA charge

Leyton Orient and Port Vale have been charged with failing to control their players during Saturday’s 3-3 draw.

Players from both sides were involved in a second-half melee, sparked after Port Vale defender James Gibbons had reacted angrily to Orient striker Conor Wilkinson’s tumble in the box.

A Football Association statement read: “Leyton Orient and Port Vale have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following their EFL League Two fixture on 28 September 2019.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour in the 64th minute. Both clubs have until 18:00 on October 4 2019 to provide a response.”

Orient midfielder Josh Wright’s stoppage-time header snatched the London club a point in the Sky Bet League Two fixture.