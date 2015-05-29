Leyton Orient appoint Hendon

Leyton Orient appointed former captain Ian Hendon as manager, after their relegation to League Two.

The Brisbane Road outfit finished 19th in League One, with Fabio Liverani relieved of his duties once their relegation to the English fourth tier was confirmed.

Hendon, 43, played 131 league matches for Leyton Orient from 1993 to 1997, the defender scoring five goals.

"I hope to be able to bring some stability to the club and help rebuild after the disappointment of last season," Hendon said in a statement.

"Promotion is the priority, but reconnecting with the fans is also important.

"Having met the president, I was impressed with his own long-term plans for the club, and I can't wait to get started."

Hendon was most recently working as a coach at West Ham, but has occupied senior roles at Barnet and Dover Athletic.