Leyton Orient: Justin Edinburgh ‘receiving the best possible care’ in hospital

Justin Edinburgh is “receiving the best possible care” in hospital after being taken ill, his club Leyton Orient have announced.

Orient manager Edinburgh was taken to a local hospital on Monday morning after falling ill unexpectedly, just weeks after guiding the club back into the English Football League.

In a statement posted on the club’s Twitter account, Orient said: “Following Justin Edinburgh’s admission to hospital on Monday morning, we would like to thank every supporter, club and organisation that has sent messages for Justin.

“We are supporting the Edinburgh family closely, and the club’s medical team is liaising with the specialist staff at the hospital where he is receiving the best possible care.

“Thank you again for all of your support at this time.

“We will update you through official club channels when appropriate and kindly request that the family’s privacy continues to be respected.

“Get well soon Justin.”

Edinburgh’s former team Tottenham were among a series of clubs and football stars to send well wishes to the 49-year-old following the news that he had been taken ill.

The former left-back played in the Spurs teams that won the 1991 FA Cup and the 1999 League Cup, and also represented Southend and Portsmouth.

Edinburgh has since had a successful career in management, guiding both Newport and Orient into the EFL and also being in charge of Gillingham and Northampton.