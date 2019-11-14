Leyton Orient sack manager Carl Fletcher after 29 days in charge

Carl Fletcher has been sacked as manager of Leyton Orient after just 29 days in charge.

The 39-year-old, who had signed a two-year contract at Brisbane Road, failed to win any of his five matches and leaves the O’s 16th in Sky Bet League Two.

Ross Embleton, who had been interim boss following the death of Justin Edinburgh in June, will take control of the first team once again, assisted by Danny Webb and Jobi McAnuff.

Orient chairman Nigel Travis said: “It’s unfortunate for the club that we have parted company with Carl after such a short time, particularly as we are a club that tries to preserve stability.

“However, we felt this was in the best interests of all parties and we thank him for his hard work and wish him every success in the future.”