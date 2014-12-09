LFP clamps down on abusive chanting

The LFP has been urged to clamp down on the issue of abusive chanting in Spain's top flight as well as the behaviour of ultras following the death of a Deportivo La Coruna supporter amid fan troubles prior to their game with Atletico Madrid last month.

Certain Depor and Atletico supporters have been banned by their clubs following the incident, with the LFP sending a number of reports to see if they are worthy of reaching the Competition Committee.

In total, five of the 21 matches played on matchday 14 of La Liga and matchday 16 of the Segunda Division are the subject of reports for "violent actions or behaviour" or "racist, xenophobic or intolerant actions".

Among the reports are apparent chants directed at Barcelona star Lionel Messi by sections of Real Madrid fans as well as ones from Granada supporters targeted at Valencia forward Alvaro Negredo.

Deportivo are also among those reported with fans alleged to have been involved in unsavoury chants against Atletico and their own president Constantino Fernandez along with Rayo Vallecano's supporters during their defeat to Real Betis.

Barcelona fans have been reported for their part in chants during the recent Catalan derby with Espanyol.